Honolulu (KHON2) – A new special called “Malama I Ke Kai, Care for our Ocean” is airing Thursday March, 16th on KHON2.

KHON2 anchor, Gina Mangieri is taking a look into Hawaii’s oceans and diving deeper into what Hawaii residents and visitors can do to keep Hawaii’s waters clean for future generations.

“I think what we all really need to be aware of is our surroundings, taking care of what is around us on the land so that none of that goes into our waters and will harm our aqua system. In our KHON2 special, I will talk to some of Hawaii’s leading ocean professionals to learn how they are keeping our waters clean and what we, as a community can do to help out,” says Gina Mangieri, Host of Malama I Ke Kai.

Malama I Ke Kai, Care for our Ocean, a KHON2 special will air Thursday, March 16 at 7:30PM on KHON2.

