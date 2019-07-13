Getting real about porn addiction

Pornography addiction is one of the most prolific types of sex addiction that

exists. Viewing pornography is problematic when it becomes uncontrollable and

unmanageable, signaling that it has become an addiction. This is because the

internet makes pornography affordable and quickly and easily accessible (24/7),

all while remaining anonymous. Additionally, there are 924 billion porn videos

available on the internet. Because of this ease of use, last year, the World

Health Organization recognized sexual addiction as a mental health disorder.

Mental health experts Rhesa Kaulia and Edwina Reyes from Ho’oko LLC explain the staggering facts and detrimental effects this addiction has on a person and their relationships.

