Get2insurance.com has partnered with Ho’omau Ke Ola and get2insurance.com’s Hawaii HELPS program that helps the newly uninsured or anyone who needs help getting or

keeping health insurance. The company supports education and assistance with enrollment into federally subsidized health plans via healthcare.gov. The

process also seamlessly transfers information to Hawaii Medquest division for those who may qualify for Medicaid.

First you must access the free app.

* TEXT GETINSURANCE TO 36260

* USE THE QR CODE

* CALL US AT (808) 201-5837

HMSA and Kaiser offer multiple plans that cover essential health benefits including:

* DOCTOR VISITS

* XRAYS AND LABS

* PRESCRIPTION DRUGS

* HOSPITALIZATION

* OUTPATIENT CARE

* CARDIAC REHABILITATION

* BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

Be sure to check get2insurance.com for enrollment periods. Ho’omau Ke Ola is a non-profit organization that covers the Waianae coastline, an area that has a high number of uninsured. For more information on this organization, visit hoomaukeola.org