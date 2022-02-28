The newly announced enrollment starts this March and is for anyone without coverage whose income is at or below the federal poverty level and doesn’t qualify for Medicaid. There are a few different coverages and plans to choose from and cost are as low as $0 per month.

To get a quick quote and enroll, download the app by texting “Get Insurance” to the number 36260. If approved, you can be enrolled as soon as the first day of the month following your application date or current health coverage ends. For more information visit Get2Insurance.com or call (800) 226-3660.