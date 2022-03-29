Get2insurance.com has created an important app that will help keep you organized and ready for any medical appointment or emergency. The app, Your Medicare Buddy, is a digital health wallet that easily organizes and stores your most important information. You can add everything from health and dental insurance to vaccination cards and prescriptions. The app gives you immediate access to this critical information, which could be life saving, and can even store your emergency contacts. It’s truly everything you may need in an emergency in one place.

Your Medicare Buddy costs $1.99 and can be found on the Apple App Store. We learned all about the new app and how to download it today with Martha Khlopin, Managing Director at Get2insurance.com. We also learned how the app is already helping the community by talking to an app user, Kamaehu Nihipali.

For more information, visit Get2Insurance.com