There are 3 important health plan open enrollments that are just days away from starting. Thousands of Hawaii residents need to be made aware of these critical dates and take action if needed before the respective deadlines. The Open Enrollment season impacts individuals who are already enrolled in Medicaid, Medicare or healthcare.gov Marketplace plans or anyone that wants to check if they qualify to join, drop or switch plans.

There are 3 separate events and two of them overlap. Hawaii Medicaid (over 450,000 enrolled) offers medicaid enrollees the opportunity to change plans

once a year from October 1st through October 31st. The State sends a letter with the names of the 5 plans they contract with that manage the Medicaid

managed health care program. An individual can change plans during this time and the change becomes effective 1/1/2023. Medicare’s Annual Enrollment

Period begins October 15th through December 7th. With more than 225,000 medicare beneficiaries in Hawaii many marketing campaigns are designed to

make the medicare population aware of their choice to drop, join or switch plans. Any changes become effective January 1st of the following year.

The healthcare.gov marketplace plan annual open enrollment begins November 1 and ends 1/15/2023. There are over 22,000 with marketplace plans.

Martha Khlopin, the managing director of Get2Insurance.com has suggestions on what to consider when making a choice.

“That all your medications and doctors are covered, the plan is affordable and you complete on any applications by the deadline. And it’s important to review

the enrollment period and take action because each year plans change and it is a good to review options in case there is a plan will features and benefits not

provided in your current plan.”

For more information visit Get2insurance.com or you can call Martha at 808-230-3379