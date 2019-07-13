Get Toned with UFC Gym’s Most Effective Movements

Living808
Posted: / Updated:

Honolulu (KHON2) – Looking to lose love handles and shape up that summer bod? Living808 wants to inspire you to shake up your routine with different workouts.

UFC Gym Honolulu Performance Coach Holden Moi showed Tannya some of the most effective movements to tone up and get results.

Lesson #1: A proper goblet squat

Holden demonstrated the right form to get maximum benefits and to prevent injuries.

See if Tannya’s form is on point and keep watching Living808 for more workout tips and tricks.

Website: www.ufcgym.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story