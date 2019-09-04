Get the Endless Summer Look

Honolulu (KHON2) – Get the Endless Summer bronzed look with some style secrets from Living808 Style Guru, Celebrity Stylist Crystal Pancipanci.

For the latest edition of Dear Panci, Rachel of Honolulu emailed this question:

“I had too much fun in the sun this summer. What’s the best after sun skin care routine ? And what products to you suggest to keep my summer glow on?”

Crystal partnered with Bloomingdales to showcase products for after sun care.

Crystal’s tips:

1. HYDRATE , MOISTURIZE & GLOW

CHANTECILLE Jasmine & Lily Healing Sleeping Masks :

Helps replenish and repair while you sleep,

Sisley Black Rose Face Oil :

Add an extra boost to your existing moisturizer .

Great way to feed your skin what it lost at the beach without completely changing your regular routine

2. BEACH HAIR CARE: Hair repair is also essential and needs love. Love is the Hair

Kiehl’s strengthening and hydrating oil in cream.

3. PROTECT: Daily sunscreen should not stop at the beach

La Mer SPF 50 Fluid (Luxury $95) Which are rare to find something La Mer

Known for their miracle broth, protects and feel light and naked on your face.

It is nice to have that naked feel and know your protected all .

4. CREATE AND continue the ENDLESS SUMMER experience with a scent

Its an enhancement to your experience.

JO MOLONE Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne

Tip: The energy you set the morning is the energy you give off to every interaction you have along the way.

Escape the everyday along the windswept shore.

You can try out products and learn from Crystal at her Glow Beauty event coming up at Bloomingdale’s on September 14th.

You’re Invited!

HERE WE GLOW WITH @PANCISTYLE

To Benefit WOMEN SPEAKING OUT

Saturday, September 14

11 – 2PM

Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana Center, First Floor

Bring your besties and get insider tips from Crystal Pancipanci and her Glam Fam experts co-hosted by Juliet Lighter. It’s all about achieving a Glow, celebrating inner and outer beauty! Learn from the industry best behind the scenes, tips, tricks and beauty must haves.

10% of your cosmetic and fragrance purchase during the event will be donated to Women Speaking Out, an organization creating awareness and prevention of domestic & dating violence through education of young women.

Glow Beauty Event: Bloomingdales x Panci Style for a chance to win a $1,700 Raffle Basket.

To enter, post a photo of and encouraging your followers to publicly post the Event Invite Image on their IG Accounts with a specific hashtag (#hiletsglow in addition to #alohabloomies for a chance to win the Raffle Basket (shared post with the most likes wins the basket). Additionally asking them to tag 5 Friends ‘help them glow’ I believe may have been mentioned and would add exposure.

@rdsf @bloomingdales

“Dear Panci” is a bi-weekly recurring feature on Living808 in which viewers questions submit letters to Living 808 asking for advice from resident style guru Crystal Pancipanci. Letters which are selected for our show get on-air answers and become a launching pad for discussions about fashion and style that everyone can use.

Crystal Pancipanci is one of Hawaii’s most influential forces in fashion today. As a celebrity stylist, make-up artist and television personality, Crystal has been sought out for Fashion and Beauty expertise on the Today Show and Hawaii’s leading morning shows. Crystal is also a principal contributing fashion stylist for Ala Moana Magazine and Modern Luxury Magazine.

With her passion for fashion and contagious enthusiasm, Hawai’i-born Crystal Pancipanci is a genuine, multi-talented, modern-day woman and mom. Through her beauty and fashion advice, she strives to inspire and empower others to look and feel their best, always celebrating the beauty and story of being a woman.

Website: Pancistyle.com