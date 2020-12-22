Get the Best Coffee on Kaua’i, Support Local Businesses at Warehouse 3540

Warehouse 3540 is a creative community marketplace full of small local businesses along with the best coffee on Kaua’i. The Warehouse also has some great food trucks located in the front so you can shop, get a good cup of joe and fill your belly all in one place. The Warehouse contains a number of different local vendors and if you want to support local, this is the place for you.

We spoke with Ariana Owen about some of the changes that needed to be made during the pandemic.

“On an internal level, the first pivot that needed to be made was aimed towards keeping our small businesses afloat and supporting them during this recession. Rent discounts and flexibility in leases was instated right away in hopes of spreading out the financial burden. Some businesses found that this time of re-evaluation gave them the freedom to change courses while others decided to either expand or close permanently. I know personally with our business, ‘Hawaii Says Hi’, we saw that we had nothing essential and that our clientele was almost entirely tourist-based. This closure forced us to re-evaluate and pursue something we have wanted to do for years and in June opened Kauai’s first all-natural cleaning refill station/ no waste store. Our clientele is now almost entirely local and although making this change was a lot of work – we are overwhelmed with the community’s support and encouraged that Kauai is so unique in how we can support one another.”

Located at 3540 Koloa Road on Kauai, make sure to stop by or visit online at warehouse3540.com