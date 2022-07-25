Honolulu (KHON2) – With the costs of prescription drugs on the rise, local business Get 2 Insurance offers advice on a national business helping to lower the costs of prescription drugs.

Business Mogul Mark Cuban is offering affordable costs to prescription drugs in new Cost Plus Drug Company.

“A new company started by Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks and one of the regular hosts of popular tv show ‘The Sharks.’ Cuban’s mission is to do social good by lowering the costs of prescription drugs for everyone,” says Martha Khlopin, Managing Director, Get2insurance.com

According to Khlopin, prices of prescription drugs are the true cost from the manufacturer, in which pharmacists negotiate directly with manufacturers to get the best possible price.

Khlopin says, “The pharmacy does not accept insurance at this time. In most cases, even without insurance, prices are less than what you would pay when using your insurance at a typical pharmacy.”

Those looking to get more information about Cost Plus Drug Company and other medical insurance advice are encouraged to reach out to Khlopin via the Get 2 Insurance website.

