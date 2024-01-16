Maui, the picturesque Hawaiian island known for its stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage, is also home to a musical phenomenon that captivates audiences with the soulful sounds of slack key guitar and ‘ukulele. At the heart of this mesmerizing experience is the renowned “Slack Key Show®,” featuring the dynamic trio of George Kahumoku Jr, Daniel Ho, and Tia Carrere.

The Slack Key Show® is a celebration of Hawaiian musical traditions, showcasing the unique styles of slack key guitar and ‘ukulele. These instruments trace their roots back to the early 19th century when Portuguese immigrants introduced the ‘ukulele, and Mexican cowboys brought guitars to the islands, along with their ranching expertise. Over the years, Hawaiians have embraced and personalized these instruments, creating a distinctive musical identity that reflects the island’s diverse cultural influences.

George Kahumoku Jr: “Hawai‘i’s Renaissance Man”

A four-time Grammy winner, George Kahumoku Jr stands as a master slack key guitarist and a true “Hawai‘i’s Renaissance Man.” Beyond his musical prowess, Kahumoku is a multiple Na Hōkū Hanohano (Hawaiian GRAMMY®) Award-winner, a gifted vocalist, storyteller, songwriter, author, teacher, sculptor, farmer, and chef. He is the driving force behind the weekly Slack Key Show© on Maui, a testament to his dedication to preserving and sharing the beauty of Hawaiian music for nearly two decades.

Daniel Ho: A Versatile Virtuoso

Daniel Ho, a six-time GRAMMY® winner, brings his multifaceted talent to the stage as a producer, multi-instrumentalist, composer, arranger, and performer. Ho’s collaboration with George Kahumoku has resulted in four GRAMMY® wins, showcasing the seamless fusion of their musical expertise. With proficiency on ‘ukulele, slack key guitar, piano, and vocals, Ho’s versatility adds depth and richness to the Slack Key Show® experience.

Tia Carrere: Hollywood to Hawai‘i

International star Tia Carrere, a two-time GRAMMY® winner, gained fame for her singing and acting skills, particularly in Wayne’s World. Returning to her Hawaiian roots, Carrere collaborated with Daniel Ho on GRAMMY®-winning albums, bringing a touch of Hollywood glamour to the Slack Key Show®. Her captivating presence and vocal prowess add a unique dimension to the musical tapestry woven by this extraordinary trio.

For those seeking an immersive experience into the heart of Hawaiian music, tickets for the Slack Key Show® featuring George Kahumoku Jr, Daniel Ho, and Tia Carrere are priced at $25-$35. The show promises an enchanting evening filled with traditional and contemporary songs, reflecting the best of Hawaiian musical traditions, virtuosity, and innovative compositions.

For tickets, visit bluenotehawaii.com