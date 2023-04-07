Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawai’i residents can prepare to be home owners in Makamae by Gentry located in Ewa, which is all part of its master plan.

With over 14,000 homes built, Gentry Homes is unveiling their master plan to cater to Hawaii residents and its homeowners.

“The Ewa community provides a wide variety of shopping, and activities that cater to its residents. Our master plan is to provide a safe community of homes for residents so that they can make memories with their families in a community meant for Hawaii people,” says Quentin Machida, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gentry Homes Ltd.

