Honolulu (KHON2) – GEN is an all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ restaurant that offers accommodations for those with big parties.

Those looking to host large parties for the holidays, or any special event can do so by booking at GEN BBQ restaurant.

“We do take reservations for parties of 10 or more, which is perfect for holiday gatherings. For smaller groups, we encourage you to come early or during the week to avoid long wait times,” says Sascha Koki, Marketing at GEN BBQ.

GEN BBQ AT ALA MOANA CENTER:

1450 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu, Hawaii 96814

Ho’okipa Terrace Upper Level 4, near Macy’s