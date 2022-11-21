Gen Korean BBQ Hawaii, is an all-you-can-eat restaurant based out of L.A and has been at Ala Moana for the past 6 years.

Mikey and Kelly sat down with Sascha Koki, who is on the marketing team, and got some tips on how to dine at Gen BBQ.

Koki mentions some recommendations, how to start grilling and how to order the “crazy sauce.” Apparently, there is a special way to get their “crazy sauce” and Kelly says it’s a must try.

Gen BBQ only takes reservations for a party of 10 people or more. For smaller parties, Koki says it’s best to arrive early or come during the week to avoid the long lines.

You can visit this Gen location at Ala Moana on the fourth floor by Ho’okipa Terrace.

For more information you can visit genkoreanbbq.com/honolulu or in Instagram @genkoreanbbq.