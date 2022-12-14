Gelatissimo has opened its first store in Hawaii at the Royal Hawaiian Center! Gelatissimo’s artisan gelato is made fresh daily, with only the best ingredients. As well as their innovative flavors and indulgent ranges, they have a range of vegan-friendly, made without dairy and made without gluten options to suit all. We learned all of the details with Scott Leith, General Manager International of Gelatissimo.

Scott shared, “ Our gelato has less fat than ice-cream, and it had 50% less air than ice-cream giving it a more intense flavor. The gelato is served at a slightly warmer temperature giving it a smoother texture. We make our gelato fresh in small batches, and have reduced sugar, made without dairy and vegan friendly options.”

Their kiosk is located at the Royal Hawaiian Center, Building A1, Kiosk, 2201 Kalakaua Avenue #B1LS1.

For more information, visit gelatissimo.com and royalhawaiiancenter.com