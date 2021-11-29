Gateway at Mililani Mauka Shopping Center Offers Flower Arrangements to Celebrate Any Occasion

Honolulu (KHON2) – Gateway at Mililani Mauka Shopping Center is home to Mililani Mauka Florist, providing flower arrangements perfect for any occasion.

Known for their wide variety of restaurants, retailers and health and wellness options, the Gateway at Mililani Mauka has become a “one-stop-shop” for Hawaii residents looking for their everyday needs, including flower arrangements for those looking to celebrate.

“At Mililani Mauka Florist, we specialize in mixed, tropical and rose floral arrangements, Funeral & Church Service Arrangements, Hand held bouquets, Haku and Lei. We also carry mylar balloons and stuffed animals. We make holiday arrangements for Christmas, New Year’s, Valentine’s Day, Easter, Mother’s Day and Thanksgiving,” says Chastine Correa, Store Manager at Mililani Mauka Florist.

In addition to helping Hawaii residents pick out the perfect flower arrangement, Correa feels that supporting local florists is one of the best ways to keep small businesses in Hawaii running.

Correa says, “It is best to make sure the florist you are using has a physical address in or close to the area you are delivering to. There are many companies online that claim to be a local florist but are not. Don’t be fooled as these companies will take your order and then they have to find a physical local florist to do it. This leads to many problems such as higher pricing, uncertainty of what is being delivered and sometimes your flowers may not get delivered at all.”

Customers have the option to visit Mililani Mauka Florist at the Gateway at Mililani Mauka Shopping Center to shop, or via the Mililani Mauka Florist website.

Gateway at Mililani Mauka Shopping Center:

www.gatewayatmililanimauka.com

Mililani Mauka Florist:

www.mililanitownflorist.com

Facebook: Mililani Town Florist @ Mauka

Instagram: Mililani_Town_Florist_At_Mauka