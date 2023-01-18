Kelly visited the new location for Furever Friends. Owner, Wendy Trinh, and Alea Hooyboer, an Animal Specialist, showed Kelly around the new facility and shared why everyone’s four-legged friend should experience daycare.

Instead of your pet staying at home while you’re at work, Trinh expressed that dog daycare is a great way for your pet to socialize and expend their energy.

It’s also a great way to make friends.

To find out more information, you can check out fureverfriendshi or on Instagram (@fureverfriendshi)