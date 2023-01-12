Honolulu (KHON2) – The Fur-Angel Foundation offers opportunities to volunteer at community events.

The Fur-Angel Foundation is a local 501c3 non-profit dog rescue on the island of Oahu.

“We recently celebrated and surpassed 500 dogs rescued. Each of them have their ownstory and mean so much to us. We are soproud of our small team that has found loving homes for so many less fortunate houseless dogs,” says Tiffany Kim, President of Fur-Angel Foundation.

Those looking to get involved with The Fur-Angel Foundation, can learn more via its official website.

The Fur-Angel Foundation:

www.furangelfoundation.org