KidzArt and Club Scientific Hawaiʻi are known for their innovative programs of both science and art, to provide children with exciting and educational experiences. This morning, Asia Di Antonio, the co-owner of KidzArt and Club Scientific Hawaiʻi, joined us to talk about their camp offerings. John and Kelly also got to join in on the fun with their own projects.

When asked about the type of science and art projects their programs offer, Di Antonio emphasized their focus on fun themes. “We do a wide array of projects centering around fun themes! our art programs focus on Drawing, but every student uses a broad range of high-quality, artist-grade materials. All elementary artists have that opportunity. Pre-K and Kinder’s camps are geared more toward fine motor skills, following instructions, as well as having fun. Our science students are all about hands-on learning. Every child is working on fun experiments. We don’t just use store-bought kits. all of our themes are centered around science and all of the cool supplies that come with it. Club Scientific also teaches our students how to work in labs together, and also teaches them to learn from their mistakes if they make them, because that’s part of science!”

Regarding the age requirements for attending the camps, Di Antonio explained that the programs cater to most elementary-aged students. Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten art camps welcome children as young as 3 years old, as long as they are potty trained and familiar with a preschool setting. The majority of art and science camps are designed for children aged 6 to 12, with the exception of a few specialized programs like the CSI camp and Chef camp. Additionally, KidzArt and Club Scientific offer a teen volunteer program for students aged 12 and above. Teen volunteers assist younger children, help with cleaning and organization, and actively participate in the projects.

In addition to the summer camps, KidzArt and Club Scientific provide after-school art classes with scheduled timings. On Fridays, a dedicated teen art program is available, catering to the creative interests of older students. During the school year, the programs extend their reach by offering after-school art and science classes within schools. All classes and camps include the necessary supplies, ensuring a seamless and convenient experience for students.