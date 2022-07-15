Honolulu (KHON2) – Fun Factory is bringing the fun to Mililani Town Center with a bigger location, and more gaming experiences.

Located at the Mililani Town Center, Fun Factory has opened its newest location with additional space and games.

“We expanded to provide our community a larger gathering place to enjoy and we wanted to expand our games, offering more virtual reality (VR) experiences. We are a place for everyone, all ages and families,” says Andrea Brown, Construction Executive Assistant and Facility Manager.

To celebrate its new opening Hawaii residents are invited to Fun Factory’s grand opening celebration.

“Come out and celebrate with us on July 16th starting at 10:00 a.m. There will be cake, provided by Times Market, games, and prizes. Also, Phat Joe from daBOMB will be here from 11am -1pm.”

Fun Factory Mililani is located near the center court at Mililani Town Center.



Town Center of Mililani:

Address: 95-1249 Meheula Pkwy. Suite D8, Mililani, HI 96789