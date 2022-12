Island Slipper is ringing in 2023 with the local favorite Fukubukuro event! Matt Carpenter, Vice President of Island Slipper, joined us to talk about what’s inside and how you can get your hands on one of the lucky bags.

Their Ala Moana location’s Fukubukuro is happening January 1st and on January 1st and 2nd at their Royal Hawaiian Center location. The bags are $70, with at least $140 of merchandise inside.

For more information, visit islandslipper.com