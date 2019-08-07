From Kimchi to KPop, Korean Festival highlights

Honolulu (KHON2)- From kimchi to KPop, all things Korean will be celebrated Saturday, August 10th at the 17th Annual Korean Festival.

Enjoy entertainment from 11:00am to 8:00pm at Victoria Ward Park in the Ala Moana/Kakaako area.

The festival brings KPOP Night to Hawaii, with two popular acts from Korea.

Opening the show is singer and songwriter ESNA, followed by

headline act LADIES CODE. The concert begins at 7:00pm. There will also be a Korean photo booth, Korean traditional games for the public to try and a variety of Korean related goods to buy.

Popular Korean food items such as Kalbi, KimChee, Mandoo and Korean Pancakes will be featured along with some unique Korean dishes that you usually cannot find in Hawaii.

From 3:00pm – 4:00pm you can join in on two eating contest – Kim Chee and then Jajangmyeon, a Korean noodle dish.

There is no cost to enter the eating contests.

Website: koreanfesthawaii.com