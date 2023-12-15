Honolulu, HI – The spirit of the holidays is alive and well in Honolulu, thanks to the dedicated efforts of the Friends of Honolulu City Lights nonprofit organization. Pauline Worsham, President of Friends of Honolulu City Lights, joined Living808 to share the joy about their mission and the longstanding tradition of Honolulu City Lights.

The organization, run entirely by volunteers, orchestrates festive holiday displays, activities, and events in Honolulu, catering to residents and visitors of all ages, from keiki to kupuna.

Honolulu City Lights has become a cherished tradition on Oʻahu, shining bright for nearly four decades. What began as simple decorations on City grounds has evolved into a dazzling corridor of lights, featuring the iconic Shaka Santa and an electric light parade.

Despite the official Opening Night and Electric Light Parade taking place on Dec. 2, the holiday magic continues until Dec. 29. Spectators can enjoy the lights and displays, and for those unable to attend in person, a 1-hour parade broadcast is scheduled on KHON and KHII. Save the dates: Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. on KHON, and on KHII on Dec. 20 at 6 p.m.

Supporting Honolulu City Lights is easy and festive. The organization offers commemorative ornaments for purchase, honoring this year’s theme of lifeguards. Priced at $18 each, all proceeds from ornament sales contribute to keeping the Honolulu City Lights celebration free to the public.

Ornaments and more information can be found at honolulucitylights.org.