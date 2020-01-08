Free Surf Lecture at Iolani Palace by Author Dr. Isaiah Walker

Honolulu (KHON2) – Surf’s up for a lecture series at Iolani Palace Sunday, January 12th by Waves of Resistance Author Dr. Isaiah Walker.

The BYU Professor wrote the book as an adaptation of his PhD dissertation written for a doctoral program at UC Santa Barbara.

Dr. Walker explains that “the concepts from the book have evolved from years of personal and family experience. For example, my grandmother grew up in Kalia, Waikiki surfing with neighboring families, like the Kahanamoku’s. My grandmother’s community changed drastically after the army condemned Kalia to build Forte DeRussy. My book explains how the waves became a sanctuary, a Puuhonua, or a place of refuge for many Hawaiians during dramatic change.”

Growing up as a surfer in Hilo, Walker witnessed first hand how social hierarchies functioned differently in the ocean than on land, particularly for Native Hawaiians. While studying history in college, he decided to focus on surfing as a topic of study.

The Friends of Iolani Palace have invited Dr. Walker to speak as part of their monthly Na Mo’olelo Lecture series, which focuses on different aspects of Hawaiian history and culture.

The lecture will be on Sunday, Jan 12 at 3:00 to and it also happens to be Kamaaina Sunday at the Palace. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information about the Na Mo’olelo Lecture at Iolani Palace, visit www.IolaniPalace.org/na-moolelo