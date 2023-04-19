The “I Love Kailua” Town Party is an all-day street fair featuring artisans, crafters and community organizations, as well as plant sales, delicious food samplings from local vendors, and lots of entertainment for all ages. Takes place on Sunday, April 23 from 11 am – 4 pm with free admission.

Hosted by the Lani-Kailua Outdoor Circle, which is a local non-profit that was formed in Kailua in 1948, has been putting on the Town Party since 1992. It is their major fundraiser each year, where all funds generated go back into the community through the many beautification and tree planting projects in Kailua. There are also many wonderful sponsors that help support the event including Alexander and Baldwin, Adventist Health Castle, Hardware Hawaii, and Buzz’s as sponsors. It takes hundreds of volunteers to put on this event. Because the event is held on a public street (Kailua Road), which is closed to vehicular traffic from 9-5, the event will only have two hours to set everything up and only a single hour to break down and open the street to traffic again.

The entire Kailua Community benefits from the event because the money raised has been used over the past 30-plus years to fund they many beautification projects in Kailua, including trees planted at local elementary schools and middle schools, shower trees planted along Mokapu Road, trees planted on Kalanianaʻole at Waimanalo Junction, the trees and landscaping at the Pōhākupu Fountain at the entrance to Kailua, the on-going landscape maintenance of two major traffic triangles at either end of Kalāheo Avenue, and the central median corridor coming into Kailua Town.

For more information, visit www.LKOC.org