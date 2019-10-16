Free, Family-Friendly Event at the Honolulu Night Market

Honolulu Night Market is happening this Saturday, October 19, from 6- 10 p.m., presented by the Hawaiian Airlines® Bank of Hawaii World Elite Mastercard®. This free, family-friendly event will feature Hawaii’s hottest food trucks, pop- up shops showcasing the best locally-owned small businesses, live music, and entertainment by Dustin Park, The Raggamuffs, and Kelandy!

Don’t forget to visit the Hawaiian Airlines and Hawaiian Chip Company booth for a special treat as they will be giving out bags of Hawaiian Chips for the first 2,000 visitors. Bring your Hawaiian Airlines® Bank of Hawaii World Elite Mastercard® as participating vendor booths and food trucks will be offering significant discounts!

For a current list of entertainment, vendors, and parking information, visit www.OurKakaako.com

Joining us today is Kelandy who will be performing at this Saturday’s Honolulu Night Market with his hit “Part On The Weekend”.