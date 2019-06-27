Four Seasons introduces a premium steak experience at La Hiki

La Hiki Kitchen at the Four Seasons Oahu at Koolina is famous among locals for its lavish Brunch for All Seasons which has been called Oahu’s best brunch and “A Feast Where Global Influences Meet Hawaiian Ingredients” Chef Simeon’s philosophy is sourcing Hawaiian ingredients and “cooking as Mother Nature intended.” He adds, “I am an island born chef and my philosophy is simple. Working with local producers to bring the bounty of the island to the table. I believe food is an informative, delicious translation of the natural world. At La Hiki, our chefs, farmers, fishermen, service staff and nature all collaborate to bring our guests a unique dining experience. I am committed to sourcing over 65% of our produce and now, beef, locally.”

And now La Hiki Kitchen is offering a premium steak experience. “For the past year, La Hiki has been offering special Steak and Paina Nights, and the demand for a premium steak experience on the West Side grew until we decided steak would become La Hiki’s premiere evening dining experience. So we have Southern Italian at Noe, line to table at Mina’s Fish House, and now, an elevated steak experience at La Hiki. We know the steak experience will be as popular with locals as the Brunch. We are excited to introduce a premium steak experience on Oahu’s leeward coast. “

Premium cuts, classic cocktails and inspired local cuisine, elevated tableside

Opening Independence Day Weekend (July 6)

Chef Simeon Hall, Jr.

For Reservations, call 679-0079 or book through Open Table.

www.lahiki.com