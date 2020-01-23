Four Seasons hosts a Rum pairing dinner

Chef Simeon Hall, executive chef at LaHiki Steak at Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina, described this wonderful event perfectly when he joined John Veneri in studio on Living808.

“It starts with the land. Local forages. Holistic grazing techniques. Meat in its purest form. Hand-harvested heirloom cane, distilled to perfection. Partnerships with ranchers and distillers who share a commitment to ecologically-sound food production. We are extremely excited to collaborate with these local companies to bring a unique dinner with pairings curated to delight the senses. La Hiki Steak is proud to present ’I’o + Kō: an island to table experience showcasing locally sourced grass-fed Hawaii Meats, meticulously handcrafted KōHana Agricole rum, and produce and dishes that showcase the bounty of the island in innovative ways.”

Chef was joined by Bryan Mayer from Hawaii Meats.

“Hawaii Meats believes that whenever possible the food eaten in Hawaii should be born, raised, and processed here. In an ideal system, animals are nourished naturally on vegetative forages, humanely handled, and butchered locally. This is our goal—to help foster an agricultural landscape that supports local farmers growing quality food for their island neighbors . This philosophy, combined with our commitment to land stewardship, holistic management, and renewable energy aims to honor the culture of Hawaii and positions Kunoa and our communities for a truly sustainable future. We are proud and excited to collaborate with Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina.”

‘I’O + Kō Rum Pairings Dinner in partnership with Hawaii Meats and Kohana Rum



When: Saturday, January 25th, Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina



Time: 5 PM

Price: Price: $125 per person with Kō Hana Rum pairing optional add-on for $35.

Cocktail reception begins at 5 p.m. with Chef Simeon Hall Jr. and special guests Bobby Faria of Hawaii Meats and Kyle Reutner of Kō Hana Rum. Dinner to follow at 6 p.m.

Reservations required. Call 808-679-0079 to book your seat today.