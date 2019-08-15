Former Rams QB talks about family and faith

It’s Honolulu Blitz week for former NFL quarterback Jeff Kemp. He’s here for the Rams game against the Cowboys and for a number of different speaking engagements throughout the week.

Kemp played in the NFL for 11 years starting with the Rams then onto the 49ers, Seahawks, and ending his career with the Eagles. Kemp found his calling after football as a speaker and role model but uses football to be heard.

“First time in 43 years NFL game here. They love football and family here. HS football kicking off. We want to use football enthusiasm to fuel 2 things that matter more and improve our lives more than a great sport – faith and family. WHY – kids being bullied and isolated. Adults isolated. Consumer age of comparison, need to show people have value, love is real. God is love. 8 talks in 6 days to different target audiences.”

Kemp will be holding a number of speaking events and for more information visit www.jeffkempteam.com and to find his new book visit www.facingtheblitz.com