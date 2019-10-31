Former Kailua wish kid selected for Disney® video

Twenty-year-old Reece’s wish to go to Walt Disney World® was granted eight years ago in the midst of a battle with cancer. This year, he was one of four former wish kids from across the country selected to appear in a video showcasing the lasting effect wishes can have on kids with critical illnesses. The video was debuted at this year’s D23 Expo, Disney’s ultimate fan event.

Reece joined us in the studio to talk about his wish and how he was selected to be part of the filming in Los Angeles. Today, he is almost 10 years cancer-free and studying nursing at Chaminade University.

Reece also quizzed us on Disney wishes like his.

Learn more about Make-A-Wish Hawaii and see how you can get involved at http://hawaii.wish.org.