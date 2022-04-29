The forests of Hawai‘i provide much for us. Clean drinking water, recreational opportunities, storage for atmosphere-fouling carbon dioxide, and homes for a wide variety of native plants, animals, and insects. KHON2 and the Department of Land and Natural Resources have teamed up to produce a year long series of reports, “Forests for Life”.

In the first feature, Hawaiian honeycreepers are facing a grim future, with two of the bird species predicted to face extinction within the next two years without significant intervention from people. Work to save tiny birds, like the akikiki, has been ongoing for years and is now being stepped up as a mosquito-born disease is killing them fast.

For more information on the Kauai Forest Bird Recovery Project and the efforts to save the ‘akikiki in the wild, you can visit: https://kauaiforestbirds.org/akikiki/

Our monthly Forests for Life segments air here on Living 808 the third Thursday of every month, and on KHON2 News at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., the third Wednesday of each month.