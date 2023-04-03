Forests for Life explores the dedication and passion of those committed to preserving Hawaii’s dwindling biodiversity by focusing on the protection of critically endangered native plants. This collaboration with the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) brings to light the circle of life of these rare plants and the importance of saving them for the future.

In the breathtaking Waimea Canyon on Kauai, botanists Adam Williams and Scotty Heinzmann embark on an incredible journey, rappelling down sheer cliffs to collect seeds from some of the rarest plants on the planet, some with fewer than half a dozen individuals remaining in the wild. Their mission is to gather seeds from 250 rare plant species, identified by the Plant Extinction Prevention Program (PEPP) as being on the brink of disappearing forever.

At the University of Hawaii’s Lyon Arboretum in Manoa Valley, Nate Kingsley leads the Rare Plant Seed Lab, the largest seed bank in the state, containing over 28 million seeds. In collaboration with DLNR, DOFAW, and PEPP, seeds are collected, dried, and stored for long-term preservation, either frozen or refrigerated.

The seed lab works closely with micropropagation experts, propagating plants in test tubes and tissue culture to sustain populations of plant species that cannot be preserved through desiccation. Staff, students, and volunteers contribute their skills and dedication to preserving Hawaii’s forest biodiversity and health.

The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife’s Kauai Seed Bank focuses on common seed species for reforestation and mitigating large-scale forest mortality events, such as wildfires and Rapid Ohia Death, which has devastated millions of trees. By creating Forests for the Future, the goal is for wild populations of rare plants to become self-perpetuating, eliminating the need for manual intervention.

Discover the incredible work being done to save the lives of hundreds of rare and native Hawaiian plants by visiting http://www.pepphi.org. Learn more about the circle of life for these rare plants and the dedicated individuals working tirelessly to create Forests for the Future.