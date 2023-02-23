Today, a close up look at efforts to save a native flower, now happening in one of the most beautiful and remote areas anywhere in Hawai‘i. Living808’s continuing series, Forests for Life, in collaboration with the Department of Land and Natural Resources, takes us to the Hono O Nā Pali Natural Area Reserve on Kaua‘i where the extinction of this plant seemed imminent. Work to save this plant, and other critically endangered ones in Forests from Mauka to Makai is producing some amazing results. We got a behind the scenes look with the botanists that are making it all happen.

For more information visit dlnr.hawaii.gov/ecosystems/nars/kauai-2/hono-o-na-pali-2/.