To persist means to remain unchanged or fixed in a specific condition or position. When it comes to managing Hawaii’s native forests, persistence is certainly required. In this episode of our year-long series, Forests for Life, in collaboration with the Department of Land and Natural Resources we take a deep dive into the Pu’u Maka’ala Natural Area Reserve on Hawai‘i Island. It is an outstanding example of a Forest that Persists, thanks to hard work and some luck in the face of a multitude of challenges.

For more, visit dlnr.hawaii.gov/wildlife/birds/