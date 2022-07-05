It used to be wildfire season was during the hot, dry, summer and early fall months. Global climate change has created what fire managers now call, a year-around fire season. Hawai‘i has experienced this paradigm shift in recent years, with wild fires sparking every month of the year. In today’s Forests for Life report, in collaboration with the Dept. of Land and Natural Resources, we take a closer look, and at what one community is doing to protect itself from wildfires.

There are many resources available to you to help prepare your family and home for possible threat from wildfire. Visit https://www.hawaiiwildfire.org/lookout for more.

