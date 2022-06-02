Across Hawai‘i, after every big rainstorm, the ocean, near-shore turns chocolate brown. Runoff, all the way from the mountains picks up soil from forests that have been destroyed or degraded by feral animals like goats, pigs, sheep, and deer. In this month’s Forests for Life report, in collaboration with the Dept. of Land and Natural Resources, we take a closer look at how erosion is seriously affecting us from mauka to makai.

Today, we spoke with Jeff Bagshaw and James Espaniola, of the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife, to discuss what happens after every rainstorm, and the impact on the environment.

