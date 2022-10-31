Across Hawai‘i there are many examples of groups engaged in forestry food production. Deep in Kalihi Valley on O‘ahu, the non-profit Ho‘oulu Aina focuses on gathering people to connect them with the land through food and medicine. It’s a place where forestry and a sense of humanness are strongly interconnected. This is our seventh episode of Forests for Life, in collaboration with the Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources.

If you want to learn more about the work of Ho’oulu Aina or urban and community forestry, please visit dlnr.hawaii.gov/forestry/lap/kaulunani and hoouluaina.org