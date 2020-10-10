Forest Bathing Hawaii Hosts Virtual Tours To Help Destress Individuals Working From Home

Honolulu (KHON2) – Forest Bathing Hawaii brings the soothing and calming elements of nature from the outdoors into the comfort of your own living room.

Known to be one of the top five travel experiences in the world, according to Forbes, Forest Bathing Hawaii has been encouraging travelers from different countries to take in the natural health benefits that Hawaii’s forests provide.

“When we walk together along easy trails under the forest canopy, I’ll invite you to touch and listen to the trees, to smell and taste what is in the wind, to notice what you are seeing as if for the first time. Slowly, time deepens and the stresses of the modern world fall away,” says Phyllis Look, founder of Forest Bathing Hawaii.

Recognized to be Hawaii’s first certified forest therapy guide, Look has been helping individuals from all over the world appreciate the beauty of Hawaii’s forest and the health benefits it offers, by physically taking them into Hawaii’s greenery. Since the stay-at-home order, more people had to move work to home, making being around nature even more of a priority.

Look says, “During this time when many of us are experiencing heightened stress, disorientation, and a sense of isolation, these virtual forest bathing walks offer opportunities to connect to others, to yourself, and to the grace of the natural world.”

The virtual walks encourage its participants to take a look at the natural beauty in their own backyards, and to appreciate nature in different parts of the world, through its fellow participants.

“These online meetings invite you to join from a safe and familiar outdoor space near you, or from inside your home. Our guides will be on a trail or at a green space on the island of Oʻahu and you’ll be able to experience Hawaiʻi’s natural and healing beauty through your screen,” says Look.

Forest Bathing Walks are now taking registrations for upcoming virtual tours.

WEBSITE:

www.ForestBathingHI.com