“Fore the Cure” Golf Tournament Diabetes Fundraiser November 15th

Honolulu (KHON2) – You can drive and putt to benefit the 17th Annual “Fore the Cure” Golf Tournament on November 15th for the American Diabetes Association and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Mike Hogan, Managing Director of Hogan Financial Group, joined Living808 with a preview of the November 15th event at Hawaii Prince Golf Club.

“Fore the Cure” was created and first held in 2002 when Ted Davenport’s daughter was first diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. Together, they have been the spirit, the driving force, and heart of the event for 17 years, raising more than one million dollars.

Type 1 diabetes, once known as juvenile diabetes or insulin-dependent diabetes, is a chronic condition in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin. Insulin is a hormone needed to allow sugar (glucose) to enter cells to produce energy

Funds from the tournament are used for outreach programs and support for those diagnosed with and living with type 1 diabetes and their families.

If someone wants to participate in the tournament or volunteer, they should contact the American Diabetes Association at (808) 947-5979.