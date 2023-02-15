In honor of Black History Month the Manoa Valley Theatre celebrates with their 4th Annual Black Voices Matter. This weekend, February 17th and 18th special guests Prentice Powell and Shawn William kick off their For Your Consideration ’24 Tour at the Manoa Valley Theatre. History is in the making because The Grammys added a Spoken Word category for poets and this album will be in the running for next year.

Spoken word artist, Z from Baltimore joins Living808 with all the details.

To purchase tickets visit manoavalleytheatre.com/