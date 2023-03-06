Honolulu (KHON2) – GRAMMY winning gospel group, For King and Country is making their way to the Blaisdell Arena with an upcoming performance.

Since the release of their latest album “Burn the Ships,” GRAMMY winning group, For King and Country has won two more GRAMMY Awards, a Billboard Music Award, GoldRIAA certification, and appearances on CBS Sunday Morning, Good Morning America, The Tonight Show, TODAY, CMA Country Christmas.

“I think why our music resonates with people so much is because of how authentic and genuine our lyrics are. Everyone has their own tribulations, but we all feel the same pain and struggle. Our music helps others to feel less lonely and that’s all we want to do with our career. Make others feel loved,” says Luke Smallbobe, Musician, For King and Country.

For King and Country will perform live at the Blaisdell Arena. March 25th. Tickets can be purchased via the official website of Ticketmaster.

TicketMaster:

www.ticketmaster.com

For King and Country

@ForKingAndCountry (social media)