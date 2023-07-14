Everyone loves poke and who better to join us than family owned and operated business, Ry’s Poke Shack. Husband and wife duo, Ryan and Khannie Ching joined John to share why their poke is a must try. Ry’s Poke Shack we make the poke dishes individually fresh on order with traditional lomi technique instead of spoons and mixers. They have an array of traditional and authentic poke styles we have been accustomed to seeing in Hawaiʻi such as shoyu, spicy and limu, but made it a point to push out creative poke styles with Hawaiʻi’s diverse cultural flavors on the island.

Ryan and Khannie put John and guest co-host Brook Lee to the test to see if they make poke the same way it’s done at Ry’s Poke Shack.

Ry’s Poke Shack is named after our kids, Rylah and Ryzen, and is located on the north shore or Oahu. They were featured in a Netflix series “Street Food USA.”

For more information, you can check them out on their Instagram @ryspokeshack