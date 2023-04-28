Zia’s Caffe is a charming Italian restaurant situated in the heart of Kaneohe, Hawaii, that has earned a reputation for serving up some of the tastiest pasta dishes just like grandma used to make, on the island. With its cozy, warm atmosphere and inviting décor, it’s the perfect place to enjoy a romantic dinner or catch up with friends over a delicious meal. But what really sets Zia’s Caffe apart from other restaurants in the area is their dedication to crafting unique and unforgettable culinary experiences for their customers. On May 2, 2023, they will be hosting a special food and wine pairing event called “Gather” that promises to be an evening of indulgence and delight. So if you’re looking for a restaurant that offers great food, fantastic drinks, and a welcoming ambiance, look no further than Zia’s Caffe.

To learn more about their menu, hours, and events, visit their website at ziashawaii.com or give them a call at 808-235-9427.