UH Manoa Student Graduates With Award-Winning Syrup Company

Honolulu (KHON2) – Pono Potions is a local syrup company that is getting recognized statewide for their award winning flavors, prompting the company to get creative in 2021.

Pono Potions is a locally sourced syrup company that uses traditional Hawaiian herbs and roots harvested and grown in the Hawaiian Islands.

“I was working as a chef and bartender and started creating my own syrups when I noticed there was nothing local only mainland brands. But I wanted to go beyond just locally-made. I wanted the ingredients to be locally-sourced, too, and I wanted my company to make a positive difference in the community,” says Peter Hessler, Owner and CEO of Pono Potions.

Other than being known to be locally sourced, Pono Potions has been getting a lot of positive attention with their many flavors loved by many customers and businesses.

Hessler says, ” We have a lot of flavors. Like, Maika‘i Mac Nut, Alaea Salt Caramel, Ko‘olau Coconut, Ali‘i Lavender, and more: But Iʻm always experimenting with new flavors and that’s really exciting.”

Despite all the challenges within the past year, Hessler and his team used this time to look ahead and reinvent themselves just in time for the new year.

“When the coffee shops who are my clients had to shut down due to Covid restrictions, I started focusing more on consumer sales through mail order and farmers markets like the Lōkahi Kailua Market on Sundays, and Pop-Up Mākeke. Now Iʻm getting orders from throughout the state and around the country. As my client coffee shops were able to re-open – like Bean About Town where I am today in Kaimukī – I was able to re-start the wholesale side of my business, as well,” says Hessler.

Pono Potions is available online and in select stores across Hawaii.

WEBSITE: www.PonoPotions.com

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLE:

IG: @PonoPotions