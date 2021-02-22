The Surfing Goat Dairy Farm Gets Recognized for Award Winning Goat Cheese

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local dairy farm, The Surfing Goat brings the deliciousness of goat cheese through locally sourced products.

With over 42 acres of unused agricultural land in lower Kula on Omaopio Road, The Surfing Goat Dairy has been producing some of Hawaii’s most recognized goat cheese for ten years.

“We produce more than 20 fresh plain and flavored Chèvres, plain and fruit Quark, Tzatziki, and four cheeses in cheese wax(plain, with Sage, with Caraway and with Herbs de Provence), Feta, more drained Chèvre formed into “Ping Pong Balls”, which are ripening in garlic flavored olive oil. Over the years we created more than 30 different cheeses, fresh and aged ones. 18 different cheeses have won National Awards at the Annual National Cheese Competition,” says Thomas Kafsack, co-owner of the Surfing Goat Dairy.

In addition to cheese, Kafsack has expanded his products to cheese truffles, and even household items.

Kafsack says, “Our third line consists of more than 20 different goat milk soaps, which we no longer produce in-house and have outsourced to another goat dairy. About 25% of the soap is goat milk. We have a lot of traditional scents and many different tropical ones like Plumeria, Coconut, Ginger and Pineapple.”

With covid restrictions in place in compliance with the states guidelines, The Surfing Goat Dairy is now offering tours with 25 to 30 minute intervals.

“Tour group size is limited to ten people. Everybody on the farm has to wear a mask – employees and visitors- and practice as much as social distancing as possible. During the Casual Tour you can pet and feed hay to goats, learn about the different breeds of milking goats, see where and how they are milked and see through the dairy windows where and how the cheese is made. Usually at the end is a cheese sampling of 4 different cheeses which we are not allowed to do at this time,” says Kafsack.

Those wanting to take tours, and learn more about the different products at The Surfing Goat Dairy is encouraged to visit their online website.

WEBSITE:

www.SurfingGoatDairy.com