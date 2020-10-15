The Sugar Hut Offers a Variety of Goodies in Honor of National Dessert Day

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Sugar Hut is giving everyone a sweet tooth with their ‘ono snacks in honor of National Dessert day.

With over a variety of desserts, and an ocean-front view, the Sugar Hut, located in Wai’anae has been providing delicious in-house pastries and snacks for families all over the state since August 2013.

“When you step into The Sugar Hut, you’ll find that you’ll be treated just like family. The aroma will remind you of your mom’s baking! We are grateful to be able to serve the people of Hawaii,” says Shavone Lave, owner of The Sugar Hut.

Well known for her award-winning macarons, Lave decided to expand her menu, catering to everyone with different dessert tastes.

Lave says, “You can find other mini desserts such as pies, brownies, cookies, cupcakes, truffles and parfaits. Our mission is to provide gourmet desserts infused with Hawaii inspired flavors that we know everyone will love.”

The Sugar Hut is open daily in Wai’anae sprinkling a little bit of sweetness to ones’ day.

Website:

www.TheSugarHut.com

Social Media Handle:

Instagram: @TheSugarHut