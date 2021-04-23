The Paradise Bartender Gets Mischievous With Spring Cocktail

Honolulu (KHON2) – Known as the Paradise Bartender, Ashely Hupp has created a delicious adult beverage inspired by KHON2’s Lifestyle show, Living808.

With over 100,000 followers on Instagram and over 2 million followers on Tik Tok, local social media influencer, Ashley Hupp is bringing her bartending skills from behind the counter to social media accounts world wide.

“I am a bartender that has worked at many different restaurants and bars around Hawaii, and now I am working full time as a social media bartender, influencing many people with my cocktails,” says Ashley Hupp, The Paradise Bartender.

With multiple appearances on Living808. Hupp was inspired by its hosts to create a fun cocktail, a drink she feels its viewers can make easily at home.

Hupp says, “We are making a ‘Wild Mango Menehune’ drink. It’s perfect for Spring and perfect for Living808. Menehune are known to be full of surprises just like Living808.”

WILD MANGO MENEHUNE:

1 1/2 once Mango Ciroc vodka

1/2 ounce peach schnapps

1 Lemon Wedge

1 1/12 ounces Pineapple Orange Juice

1 Ounce Mango Puree

For more cocktail recipes, Hupp encourages her audience to follow her on her social media accounts.

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLES:

Instagram: @TheParadise.Bartender

TikTok: @TheParadise.Bartender