The Paradise Bartender Brings a Viral Drink to Living808 Viewers

Honolulu (KHON2) – Social media influencer, Ashley Hupp has branded herself as the Paradise Bartender, making herself popular by many around the world for her island cocktails.

Working with other influencers on multiple platforms, Hupp has been open to creating new content and collaborations.

“I have been working on my craft, and created more content for my social media, including my new YouTube page. I also started working on a new E-recipe book that will be coming out soon,” says Ashley Hupp, The Paradise Bartender and Mixologist.

Being well-knowledge in what drinks are popular online, Hupp is bringing the popular cocktail, “Corona Sunrise” to Living808 viewers.

Hupp says, “This is a popular drink that has been getting attention on social media. It’s a twist on the tequila sunrise, and is called the Corona Sunrise.”

CORONA SUNRISE:

1 1/2 ounces tequila

3/4 cup orange juice

3/4 ounce grenadine syrup

Orange slice, for garnish

A 6 pack of Corona

Social Media Handles:

Instagram: @TheParadise.Bartender

TikTok: @TheParadise.Bartender