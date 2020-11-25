The Menehune Chef Shares A Healthy Alternative Dish For Thanksgiving

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Menehune Chef, Amanda Smith brings the healthy food to the Thanksgiving table with an alternative way to enjoy stuffing this holiday season.

For those who are wanting to enjoy the holidays without adding on some extra pounds, Amanda Smith shares her healthy option for stuffing that quinoa lovers will enjoy.

“Today we are making a quinoa stuffing. It’s filled with high protein, high carbohydrates, essential amino acids, and a lot of fiber which are key nutrients we need to make up a healthy diet,” says Amanda Smith, The Menehune Chef.

Known as a “superfood” quinoa has become one of the most popular healthy grains among those looking to replace rice or add more fiber into their diet. This “supergrain” has become one of Smith’s favorite ingredients to cook with allowing her to come up with endless amounts of recipes.

Smith says, “I love quinoa, it’s become one of the staple foods in our household. The benefits of quinoa is it provides a lot of fiber, it offers vitamin B and the good carbs that we all need.”

Smith is a strong believer of sustainable living and is currently hosting online cooking classes that include produce grown from her personal garden.



QUINOA STUFFING

INGREDIENTS:

CHOPPED CELERY ( 1 AND 1/2 CUP)

BUTTERNUT SQUASH (1 CUP)

RED ONION

CHARD

PARSLEY

SPICE MIXED (DRIED SAGE, HAWAIIAN SEA SALT, PEPPER, GARLIC POWDER, ROSEMARY, THYME)

VEGGIE BROTH

COOKED QUINOA

INSTRUCTIONS:

HEAT PAN ON HIGH

TIP: Make sure oil is hot, and starting to sizzle before placing ingredients in