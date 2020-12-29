The Menehune Chef Serves Up A Delicious Appetizer to Celebrate The New Year

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Menehune Chef brings the grinds to the dinner table to help kick off a healthy new year.

Known around the island of Kaua’i for spreading the benefits of living a healthy and sustainable lifestyle, Smith encourages all of her loved ones to go organic, whether it be growing your own produce or buying it from the store.

Smith says, “I grow all my own produce. I believe that most, if not all households should grow their own fruits and vegetables if possible. Knowing that you grow all your own produce, you know that there are no added sugars or preservatives that could be harmful to your body.”

Majority of Americans vow to make the new year a healthy one by being more active and eating healthier, Amanda Smith shares her healthy option for an appetizer to help jump start your healthy eating habits.

“I am teaching everyone how to make “Zucchini Carpaccio.” It’s a healthy alternative for appetizers or pupus, without the heavy ingredients. It’s for those trying to stay healthy, but still enjoy the holidays,” says Smith.

Smith hosts online cooking classes and offers tutorial videos on her social media, for those wanting to change up their eating habits.

ZUCCHINI CARPACCIO

INGREDIENTS:

1 garden fresh zucchini

1 bunch of locally sourced cilantro (coriander)

a handful of black olives

a handful of feta cheese

a handful of locally sourced pomegranate seeds

1 clove of garlic

1 lime

1 lemon

3 tbsp olive oil

Balsamic reduction drizzle ( I used Napa valley naturals )

salt & pepper

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Put the zucchini in a pot of boiling water for about 1-2 minutes. Take it out and rinse it under cold running tap water. Slice the zucchini into very thin slices and place them on a plate.

2. Finely chop the cilantro, olives and garlic add the lime juice, lemon juice and olive oil and Blend.

3. Garnish your zucchini slices with crumbled feta cheese, cilantro pesto and pomegranate seeds and balsamic vinegar drizzle.

4. Make sure you serve this at room temperature!